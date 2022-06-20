Calcutta High Court orders removal of Manik Bhattacharya

In 2014, about 23 lakh candidates sat for the primary TET examination Of these, 269 people succeeded by increasing the number to one 6 of them are in Hughli district. The board proposed to include 269 people in the recruitment process. The proposal was sent to the state education department. The Board of Primary Education has published the new recruitment list subject to the permission of the Department of Education. That list was published in July 2016 Justice Gangopadhyay was surprised to hear this information given by the lawyer of the board He raised the question of how the recruitment list for 279 people was published without any notification

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed forensic examination of all the working documents of the board to prepare the second recruitment list for the primary in 2016. The CFSL has been instructed to conduct forensic examination of all the documents prepared for the second recruitment list. The forensic team will look into the details of the documents and the signatures.

Abhijit Banerjee has directed one CBI probe after another on SSC recruitment corruption He recently expressed regret over the CBI investigation Justice Gangopadhyay also expressed doubts as to whether it would have been more effective to set up a special inquiry team or seat instead of the CBI. Justice Abhijit Ganguly has so far directed a total of ten CBI investigations into allegations of corruption in the appointment of SSC and Primary Tate. On the other hand, lawyer Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya and lawyer Sudipta Dasgupta told the court that the real purpose of publishing the second panel illegally was to give jobs to additional candidates.