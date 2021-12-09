Calcutta High court quashes FIR lodged by Kolkata Police against actor and BJP leader | Big news! Kolkata High Court dismisses FIR against Mithun in ‘incitement to violence’ case – News18 Bangla

December 9, 2021

#Kolkata: The Kolkata High Court has dismissed all allegations of ‘provocative remarks’ against actor Mithun Chakraborty. Today, Justice Kaushik Chand gave this verdict in the court. As a result, actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is practically relieved in this case. The court today dismissed all investigations by the Kolkata police into allegations of inciting post-election violence.

An FIR was lodged against Mithun Chakraborty at the Maniktala police station in North Kolkata for giving a filmy dialogue from the stage at a BJP rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata before the election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was present at the meeting. In his presence, actor Mithun Chakraborty got involved in legal complications as the dialogue of the film.

According to the FIR lodged at Maniktala police station, those dialogues have provoked violence. Investigating police officers have questioned Mithun Chakraborty more than once in this case. He then approached the Calcutta High Court seeking dismissal of the FIRs as the allegations were baseless and politically motivated. Justice Kaushik Chanda gave the verdict in that case today.

