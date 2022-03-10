Calcutta High Court raises question on professional honesty of a section of lawyers: – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Lawyer is a great profession. This profession has considerable importance. The profession gains its greatness when lawyers resort to legal means to solve his client’s problems. But when the greed for money conceals the real information and tactfully pulls out the verdict from the court, then the value of the noble profession disappears. This was stated by Judge Jayamalya Bagchi of Calcutta High Court while ruling on the case of dismissal of bail.

Bhajgobind Roy (62) is a retired Bengali professor. His wife Anita Roy was a professor of philosophy. The elderly couple lives in their own house in Baguihati. They have one son and two daughters. Two daughters married. He lives separately in a flat in Baguihati with his son, wife, one son and one daughter.

Bhajgobind Babu’s lawyer Shiladitya Bandyopadhyay told the court, citing a text message on his mobile phone, that his grandfather used to impose conditions on his son to visit his grandchildren in exchange for money when he wanted to see their grandchildren.

Read more: ‘Father will beg child for food!’, Shocked High Court judge

The elderly couple have a flat near the Tala post office. Lawyer Bandyopadhyay further alleges that one day after the death of his mother Anita Roy on June 6, 2020, his son Arnab Roy broke the lock of Tala’s flat without informing his father and family members. Bhajagobinda Babu was shocked by this behavior of his son and fell ill.

On the evening of September 4, 2020, Bhajgobind Babu lodged an FIR with Chitpur Police Station alleging theft against his son. Meanwhile, his son Arnab Roy applied for anticipatory bail in Alipore court to avoid arrest. The court dismissed his application. Lawyer Gangopadhyay further alleged that Arnav hid the information of rejection of the first anticipatory bail application and applied for anticipatory bail again after 12 days. This time his bail was granted. He was granted conditional bail by the Sealdah court.

After that, the police acquitted the boy Arnab of the charge of theft and submitted a chargesheet. Bhajgobind Babu again appealed to the lower court challenging the decision of the police. The lower court ordered a re-investigation. The investigating officer changed after the court order. An investigation is currently underway.

Read more: Internet cannot be stopped for secondary, suspension order of High Court

On the other hand, Bhajgobind Babu approached the High Court challenging the bail verdict of the lower court. Public Prosecutor Sanjay Vardhan said that the accused Arnab was granted bail by completely concealing the information of the lower court’s rejection of the first advance bail.

Judges’ observation is that a class of lawyers is discrediting this noble profession by confusing the courts only for the sake of money. The court ordered that the lower court’s verdict granting all bail be quashed. As a result, there was no obstacle for the police to arrest Arnab, the son of Bhajgobind Babu. According to the lawyers, the remarks of the Calcutta High Court will make everyone involved in the legal profession more aware in the days to come.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 11, 2022, 00:15 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court