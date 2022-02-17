Calcutta high court repriminded 2 police officers in hearing – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the Alipur Zoo Case, Justice Rajashekhar Mantha, threatening the police officers (IOs) of the two police stations, said, “Act impartially. No chaos will be tolerated by the court. Work impartially on the issue of animals and law and order in the zoo, ‘said Justice Rajasekhara Mantha (Alipur Zoo Case).

The Alipore zoo official told the court that the color of the flag and placards hung at the zoo’s union office had only changed. The people in the union office are the same. It is very difficult to understand who changes colors in politics in our country. The colors are changing so fast … who cares which team. There is no new noise since January 24.

Rakesh Singh said, “We have been working in the union office since 2010. The video footage clearly shows how we were ousted. The office has been occupied with 1000 people. Let’s go back to our office. According to the Xu report, an application was made on January 24 to open a new unit on behalf of Intuc.

Justice Rajasekhara Mantha Alipur and Watganj police investigators stood in the courtroom and threatened, “Work impartially. The court will not tolerate any chaos in the zoo. In this case, the zoo authorities and the police will not show any political bias. ”All the allegations will be investigated by the police. Based on the allegations, a full investigation report will be submitted to the lower court within a month.

ARNAB HAZRA

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: February 17, 2022, 14:04 IST

