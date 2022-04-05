Calcutta High Court | SSC: Another division bench moved, Benazir’s case in High Court in SSC case!

#Kolkata: The case was dismissed three times on the same day on Monday in the Calcutta High Court. First Justice Harish Tandon Division Bench, then one by one Justice TS Shivagannam Division Bench. After that, the division bench of Justice Soumen Sen withdrew from the appeal case regarding 13 appointments related to SSC appointments. This time, the division bench of Justice Jayamallya Bagchi was also added to the list. Lawyers say this has not happened in recent times. This is an unprecedented case.

On Monday afternoon, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court fixed 13 appellate cases related to SSC appointment for hearing in the division bench of Justice Jayamalya Bagchi. But this morning, it was learned that a division bench of Justice Jayamalya Bagchi had withdrawn from the case. With this, the fourth division bench withdrew from the SSC appeal case. In this case too, the Justice Bagchi Division Bench withdrew from the case citing personal reasons.

As a result, the members of the SSC monitoring committee went to draw the attention of the Chief Justice again. But the chief justice said to them, “You maintain the decorum. Why are you coming to the mansion then? What will the junior lawyers learn from this? The mansion has a fixed time limit.” In response, lawyer Saptangshu Basu said, “What are we going to do? We have nothing to do, “said the then Chief Justice.” You go to the single bench. “Lawyer Saptangshu Basu replied,” The problem is being created for the administrative verdict of Justice Abhijit Ganguly. “I’m watching.”

The division bench of Justice Harish Tandon first withdrew from the 13 cases challenging the directive of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay and irregularities in the appointment of SSC Group D, Group C, SSC ninth-tenth class teachers. Just last week, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay raised the issue of double standards against the division bench. Justice Gangopadhyay even gave administrative instructions. The country’s chief justice wants intervention.

He was vocal about the handcuffs of the single bench in the fight against corruption in government service. Lakshmi Tunda sues in Group D recruitment corruption case. The SSC itself acknowledged the allegation of giving 98 job SSC without any appointment recommendation letter, said the plaintiff’s lawyer Firdaus Shamim. 90 job complaints from not on merit list and 8 jobs from behind in merit list. At around 4.30 pm on Monday, when the Chief Justice drew his attention, he said, “Where is the problem if the CBI investigates the SSC case?” If the direction of the single bench is wrong then the division bench will dismiss it. What’s the hurry? Commenting further on the SSC case, Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava said, “The CBI has directed a single bench to order an inquiry. It has sent a summons. The net result of the whole day on Monday is 4 officers at the CBI interrogation table.

Note that there is a re-hearing of the Group D recruitment corruption case on Tuesday in the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The CBI will report there. If the CBI seeks permission to file an FIR in a regular case, then the single bench will decide what to do.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 05, 2022, 11:17 IST

