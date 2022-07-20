Menu
Calcutta High Court: ‘Students and teachers will die any day’, High Court warns of school closure in Girat!

#Hooghly: Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court has warned of closure of primary schools in Girat from Thursday. Schools cannot be run dangerously on the banks of the river. The school has to be moved and started elsewhere. Make temporary schools with plywood. If necessary, let the school run under the tree. The school will not run due to the danger of sinking into the river. Any day students will die along with teachers. Then the investigation committee will be formed.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay warned that this will not happen The future of the 50-student school is in jeopardy. Calcutta High Court took initiative to save the school after seeing the media. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s spontaneous initiative to save schools. The court appoints a special officer. Hearing again today after two in the afternoon.

Chak Khairamari Primary School in Jirat Gram Panchayat, Hooghly is situated on the river bank. As a result, the soil near the school is eroding every day. The school is severely damaged. There are 50 students in that school. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said, “The condition of the school can endanger the lives of students and teachers at any time. The court cannot allow this to happen.”

The judge ordered to take suo motu case in this regard. The Hooghly District Primary Education Council Chairperson and Zirat Gram Panchayat chief were summoned to the court on Wednesday to inform about the action taken in this regard. Apart from this, the court appointed advocate Sudipta Dasgupta as ‘Special Officer’ on the matter. Even on this day, the judge held Rudramurthy in that regard.

Tags: Calcutta High Court, Hooghly news



