Calcutta High Court: Subject SSC, angry single bench against division bench! Benazir’s case in Calcutta High Court

#Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay issued an administrative order seeking the intervention of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of the state. The Chief Justice of the country and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court will decide whether a judge can act against corruption.

On Wednesday, the Registrar General was directed to send the directions of Justice Abhijit Ganguly to the two Chief Justices. The division bench of Justice Harish Tandon and the division bench of SSC advisor SP Sinha on Tuesday amended the order of the CBI probe into the appointment of teachers in Group D, Group C and Class IX-X.

According to Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the hand of a single bench is being tied to find corruption in government service. A division bench of Justice Harish Tandon is deliberating in the name of justice. During the hearing of the Group C-D case in the Justice Harish Tandon Division Bench, a lawyer remarked …

Many lawyers have applied for audio recordings of video conferencing on the Zoom platform. The single bench also wants to examine the audio recording. The decision of the division bench was biased, said Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. A single bench of the division bench has ruled that the decision taken by the CBI probe into the corruption in the recruitment of teachers in Group C, Group D and Class IX-X may have been ambiguous.

Chief Justice of the country and Chief Justice of the state Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay issued an administrative order seeking intervention. The administrative directive today directed the High Court to send the Registrar General to the two Chief Justices. The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay initially felt that the division bench was taking such steps to protect the corrupt. A single bench is being handcuffed to find corruption in the government service. The division bench of Justice Harish Tandon is conducting the hearing in the name of justice as the single bench is not able to carry out its duties as directed by the division bench.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said, “One person went to my chamber on Tuesday afternoon, he went to talk about SSC advisor case and SSC recruitment case. I folded my hands and sent him back with coffee. Under the administrative directive, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay observed, Group C, D, ninth-tenth class teachers were recruited and the jobs were sold through corruption. The court initially ordered a CBI inquiry after receiving such information.

A division bench of Justice Harish Tandon observed on Tuesday that SSC adviser SP Sinha would give an affidavit of his assets. However, it will be sealed. The single bench will open the affidavit of the property while giving directions.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 30, 2022, 13:43 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court