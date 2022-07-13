Calcutta High Court: What are the measures taken to vandalize the assembly during the Left period? Suddenly the ‘that’ issue came up in the High Court! Why?

#Kolkata: Justice Vivek Chowdhury wanted to know the details of the left-wing assembly vandalism case. In the criminal revision case filed by Shuvendu Adhikari on Wednesday, Justice Vivek Chowdhury wanted to know, “What is the status of vandalism cases in the assembly during the Left period? What happened to those cases? What steps have been taken in those cases? Ancient architecture of the assembly has been vandalized What happened to them? The opposition then is now the ruler. When the current ruler did it, it was an internal matter of the legislature, so why is the case coming to court now? “

Addressing the assembly secretary, Justice Chowdhury further said, “Shouldn’t the Kolkata police commissioner appear at 2 pm and respond?” “As an ordinary citizen, I want to know what is the current situation in the Assembly vandalism case,” Justice Chowdhury continued. Comment by Justice.

Shuvendu Adhikari was accused of threatening four Trinamool MLAs during the budget session of the Assembly in March this year. An FIR was lodged with the Hare Street police station. MLAs Biswajit Das, Krishna Kalyani, Soumen Roy and Tanmoy Ghosh were accused of threatening Shuvendu. The FIR was filed under sections 16,179,508 (2) and 341 of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was filed on March 16 and on June 29, Subhendu Adhikari was summoned with a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Shuvendu came to the court seeking dismissal of the FIR and investigation process of Hare Street police station. Since this is an incident inside the legislature and happened during the session, it is not a matter for the police to decide. Subhendu’s lawyer Rajdeep Majumder questioned the court. He further said that after the assembly vote, multiple FIRs were lodged against Shuvendu Adhikari. Justice Raja Shekhar Mantha has directed to seek the permission of the court before arresting Shuvendu Adhikari or taking any other action against him. A few days ago, the leader was asked to pay his respects to the victims of the genocide. There, the state’s Advocate General said the police would co-operate with the opposition leader. But the police stopped him. The court order was completely ignored.

A contempt of court rule was issued against the DG SP for that reason. After that, Justice Vivek Chowdhury became practically angry over the issue of pouring water in the court. He also mentioned the incident of vandalism of the left-wing assembly.

