Calcutta Medical College Controversy || ‘Charak Oath’ instead of ‘Hippocratic Oath’ in Calcutta Medical College

#Kolkata: The debate started on the first day of MBBS class at Calcutta Medical College. The ‘Charak’ oath was administered to the first year doctors. For many years physicians had to take the ‘Hippocratic Oath’. Physicians took the oath of human service in the name of the Greek physician Hippocrates. This time the students took an oath in the name of Charak in place of Hippocrates. Which has started the debate. AIDSO, the medical service center, staged a protest after the incident on Monday.

Some doctors claim that the National Medical Council has not yet made a decision on whether to take the ‘Hippocratic Oath’ or the ‘Charak Oath’. As a result, controversy has started in this day’s incident. Although the principal of Calcutta Medical College. According to Raghunath Mishra, the students have taken oath in accordance with the guidelines of NMC.

Before becoming a doctor, that is, after completing the course, before the internship, there is a practice of taking oath of doctors all over the world. The new physicians were originally sworn in by the Greek physician Hippocrates, but this time by Charak, the father of ancient Indian medicine.

