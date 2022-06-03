Calcutta University announced for offline examination mode instead of online Know details | Big news! Not online, offline– this will be the exam, said Calcutta University – News18 Bangla

Somraj Banerjee

#Kolkata: Finally, all doubts about the online-offline test are over. The event semester examination of Calcutta University will be held offline. The decision of the University Syndicate was informed in today’s meeting. In that case, if the syllabus is not completed, then the principals of the college will take necessary steps to complete the syllabus quickly. It was decided at today’s meeting that the principals of the college would be informed about this after the syndicate meeting.

The students claimed that since they have been taking online classes in the aftermath of Kovid, it is not possible for them to take the exam offline at the moment. After completing the syllabus in about six months and completing the syllabus in two months, now if the university takes the exam offline, the result of the exam will be very bad for them. Since many universities will take exams online, their demand for higher education at the all-India level, if they take exams offline, they may fall behind. With this demand in mind, Calcutta University was in full swing on the 28th. On that day, the university authorities including the vice-chancellor had discussions with the principals of different colleges. The final decision on the matter was announced at the end of the syndicate meeting today.

Details coming …

First published: June 03, 2022, 18:11 IST

