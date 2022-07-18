Calcutta University: Big news! How many seats in any college? Calcutta University gave the information

#Kolkata: The admission process for first year undergraduate students in various colleges and universities has started from Monday. Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the online admission process will be done centrally from next year instead of this year. And so the Calcutta University authorities are particularly cautious about colleges admitting students online. For the last two years, due to the corona situation, the university authorities have not given specific number of seats in any college. Although the colleges did online student admission process.

Since 2014, Calcutta University has been informing the actual number of seats in any college before the detailed information process. This time also the admission process has been uploaded on the website by the university. The authority has mentioned the detailed information about the total number of seats in the first year of undergraduate level in the colleges under Calcutta University, how many students can get admission in the colleges. The university officials claim that this year too they have given this list following the exact same rules to maintain transparency in the admission process even if the colleges are admitting students online.

Read more: ‘Hotel culture’ coming to Bengal by the hand of BJP? Emphasis in political circles

In addition, the officials demand that this information be given so that no college can admit additional students. Even before the relevant incident situation, Calcutta University has repeatedly complained about the fact that the colleges admitted more students than the allotted seats. It has also come to light that many times the college authorities have to admit additional students under the pressure of student councils.

Read more: Presidential vote today! The Trinamool MPs will vote in the Legislative Assembly in Calcutta and not in Delhi

However, since 2014, the university has issued guidelines for student admissions by highlighting the number of seats in the colleges. But this time Calcutta University has highlighted the whole information more specifically. Explanation of a section of the university officials Later, the whole information has been clarified by the university so that no college authority can approach the university with the number of seats.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 18, 2022, 18:12 IST

Tags: Admission, Calcutta University