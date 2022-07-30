Call for money at noon! Covering the face at night, entered the house and killed the young man! Mysterious murder in Mahishadal

#Mahisadal: Thefts, robberies, murders are increasing day by day. On the one hand, the state politics is in turmoil with the recovery of crores of rupees from Arpita Mukherjee’s house. Speculation continues about the future of school teachers. Among them, terrible events are happening in various parts of the state! A mysterious incident happened in Mahishadal! Fear is growing in the area! It is known that a young man was mysteriously murdered in Mahishadal. Assailant armed attack on the young man entering the house with a black cloth on his face, killing the young man with a sharp weapon! In this incident, panic has spread in the area! It is known today

At noon, the young man received a mysterious call asking for money. The assailants killed that young man by entering his house at 9 o’clock at night with a sharp weapon! The whole incident has spread a lot of excitement in the Mahishadal area! It is known that the dead young man’s name is Atanu Ghaanti, aged 22 years.

Around 9 o’clock tonight, an assailant with a cloth covering his face entered his house and killed the young man with a sharp weapon. The residents of the house did not understand whether there was one or more criminals in the group. However, while the face was covered with a cloth, an assailant attacked the young man with a sharp weapon and escaped, the locals said. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, police said. The police are trying to figure out whether the murder happened when they were prevented from committing a robbery or because of some other reason. Meanwhile, in the Mahishadal area, panic has spread in the entire area due to the murder of the youth.

Sujit Bhowmik

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published: July 30, 2022, 23:30 IST

Tags: Crime News, Kolkata News, Mahishadal