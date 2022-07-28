called Teacher recruitment scam activists will meet them tomorrow SSC corruption protestors phone debut! See you tomorrow – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: SSC corruption scandal stirs state politics. In this situation, Abhishek Banerjee spoke to the protestors about teacher recruitment corruption in the state. Abhishek may meet the protestors tomorrow.

Abhishek Banerjee spoke to Shahidullah, one of the leaders of the protesters, for 32 minutes. The job aspirants claim that they have tried to talk to the Trinamool leadership of the ruling party about their grievances and demands. But at the same time, they complained that the Trinamool leadership did not show much sympathy for their movement. Meanwhile, Trinamool heavyweight leader Partha Chattopadhyay has been arrested in a corruption case. Central investigation agency ED has recovered about 50 crore rupees from one flat of Arpita Mukherjee. In the meantime, it is needless to say that Abhishek Banerjee’s telephonic conversation has practically boosted the morale of the agitators.

In this situation today Abhishek Banerjee’s phone conversation is showing hope to the agitators. Abhishek said he sympathized with the agitators. All India General Secretary of Trinamool Congress also assured the agitators that they will try to solve this problem quickly.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 28, 2022, 16:13 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, SSC Teacher Recruitment