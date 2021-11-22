Camp averages small red house fight call, tight 5 day vote – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Booth camp in the election of lawyers of the High Court! This is the first time that senior lawyers have said let’s go to camp in the fight of Chhota Lalbari. The name of the dress is High Court Bar Association. Who will occupy this ‘bar’ for the next 24 months? November 22-26.

It is natural for more than one lawyer to fight for a position. This year’s election frenzy is rampant. Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and Malay Ghatak have been cut out of the High Court. Pictures of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee on the panel supported by Trinamool Congress. Call for 100% transparency in the grassroots propaganda board. This time the grassroots is reluctant to leave an inch of space.

A huge tent was set up at the junction of Old Post Office Street and Kiran Shankar Roy Road 24 hours before the polling began. The Trinamool Congress returned to power with 213 seats in the assembly alone. Last Sunday, Malay Ghatak, the state’s law minister, set a target for the bar vote at the Vijaya Sammilini Mancha of the Trinamool Congress lawyers’ cell. His message is to win the High Court Bar Association elections on November 22-26 with all his might.

Although the Trinamool won some seats in the previous elections, the important posts like president and secretary were effectively taken over by the BJP. The Congress and the Left have some impressions. This time Sardar Amjad Ali is contesting for the post of president in the Trinamool panel. Unlike Amjad, Congress’ Dakabuko Arunav Ghosh. Prameet Roy of the transparent BJP panel is in the fray. As is customary in Ukilpara, there is some advantage in the administration of the court for those who occupy the High Court bar. This time the fight for the post of editor is between the lawyers of Trinamool Congress, BJP and CPIM panel.

BJP leader MP Dilip Ghosh is contesting for the post of Perth Ghosh secretary this time. Dhiraj Trivedi, a lawyer on the BJP panel, had earlier won the post. After the BJP’s good results in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha, its influence can be seen even among the lawyers. In fact, the Trinamool Congress, the Congress and the Left have faded away in the gerua trend of that time. This time the political environment is different. Jumping with the maximum strength of the grassroots. Booth camps in the history of the High Court to keep their camps strong. Everything is going well. However, lawyers’ votes are based on their own identity, good work as a lawyer, and so on. All sides of the war are waiting for the last smile.

Arnab Hazra