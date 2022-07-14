Can ‘shame’ ever be an unparliamentary word? If so, what is the benefit of choosing, harsh words of Abhishek – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Parliament has banned the use of certain words. The central government has listed them as ‘unparliamentary words’. And that is why Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee opened his mouth this time. The Trinamool has set up a camp in Central Park in Salt Lake on the occasion of 21st July. Abhishek came there to check the management and said, “What is the use of leaving the parliament and the electoral system like this?” This is being doubled. The word ‘shame’ can never be unparliamentary. There is a state system like China here. ” There is a debate going on all over the country about the omission of this word. In it, Abhishek spoke harshly against the BJP. “The BJP has pride and arrogance,” he said. Will they decide what to say, what not to say? India was not as dependent on British rule as it is now. We need to protest if the government fails. I hope people will give a worthy answer.

Apart from this, Abhishek said about the details of Ekushey July. He said, “For two years in a row, the meeting of Ekushey Julai was not held in 2020-21, so this time there is more enthusiasm surrounding the meeting.” This time many people from the villages of the state will come to the meeting on 21st July. People will come from all the panchayats of the state, from all the villages.

He said, “The organizers are also taking care of the corona infection this time. Kovid rules are being followed in this meeting. There will be masks, sanitizers. In addition, CCTV monitoring will also continue. Besides, those coming from Malda and Murshidabad will be kept at Gitanjali Stadium. Apart from this, those who will come from North Bengal will be accommodated here. Arrangements will be made for everyone in the north to stay. This time people will come a little earlier.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 14, 2022, 18:57 IST

