Cancel Old Commercial Vehicles … Home, Home Letters State Transport Department – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The state transport department is on the verge of scrapping contaminated commercial vehicles. This work is being started following the order of the National Environmental Court The West Bengal State Transport Department has started sending letters for cancellation of commercial vehicles 15 or older.

Letter 7 is being sent to the car owners The car must be canceled. At the same time, the canceled car has to be completely cut After that you will get the clearance from the office of the regional transport office Already, with the help of the post office, the work of sending cancellation letters from house to house has started.

This time the state transport department is strict in preventing environmental pollution. Millions of vehicles are being canceled under the Kolkata and Howrah transport departments. The process of canceling old commercial vehicles will continue in three phases. In the first phase, the car will be canceled from January 1, 1980 to December 31, 1999. In the second phase, the car will be canceled from January 1, 2000 to December 31, 2008.

Read more– Horoscope July 4; Take a look today

In the third phase, cars will be canceled for 15 years from January 1, 2008. Letters are being sent to car owners for cancellation of commercial vehicles. The number of vehicles canceled in the first phase will be 84 thousand. For the time being, it has been decided that after receiving the letter, the owner of the vehicle will be asked to attend the hearing of the transport department. At that hearing, the car owner must be informed that they will no longer drive the old car on the road. After that the state government will blacklist these cars. The owners will scrap the car. The scrap paper will be submitted to the transport department. With the help of the National Informatics Center, the letter has been printed in Saraswati Press. The postal department is delivering that letter from house to house. For now, one and a half lakh vehicles will be canceled in this way. Environmentalists think that this will prevent pollution

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 04, 2022, 07:59 IST

Tags: Transport, Transport Department