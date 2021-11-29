Candidate for pre-election from cricket administration, wishes Vishwaroop Dey for Sourav – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Lawyer by profession. Arrival of sports administration in the hands of Jagmohan Dalmiya. CCC official from CAB. CAB’s well-known face Vishwaroop Dey has also been seen in the role of Indian team manager on overseas tours.

When he got that responsibility, he saw the face of success without any hesitation. Not only cricket, but also football, chess, table tennis, Biswarup has played the role of skilled administrator in any sport. Vishwaroop was one of the heroes in the fight to get Jagmohan Dalmiya acquitted of all charges and re-elected as BCCI President.

Read more: The most deserving face to defeat the BJP is Mamata, not Rakhdhak, the clear declaration of the Trinamool

The world is very close to N Srinivasan, known as the heavyweight administrator of the Indian Cricket Board. There is a saying in the field, Crisis Man worldview. He has the solution to all problems. Failing to say so, there was no success in opposing Sourav Ganguly while he was sitting in the chair of the CAB president. He has since been dropped from the cricket administration after falling into the trap of the board’s constitutional reform rules.

After stepping down from the role of cricket administrator, Vishwaroop has taken on a new role. Before the assembly vote, Vishwaroop Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the son of a Congress family, joined the Trinamool Congress holding hands. According to sources close to Biswarup, at that time the name of Vishwarup was initially considered by the Trinamool in the Bali assembly but he himself did not agree to be a candidate against Jagmohan Dalmiya’s daughter Vaishali.

Read more: The Shibir Commission is keeping a close eye on the Corona situation to give a second dose of vaccine before the vote

However, this time Bishwarup got a ticket in the Kolkata Municipality vote. Trinamool Congress candidate Vishwaroop in Ward No. 47 said, “It is very difficult to run a cricket administration. The field of politics is relatively easy. That’s enough to win the vote. “

After the announcement of the candidate from the Trinamool Congress, Vishwaroop started campaigning vigorously. He wrote the wall with his own hand. Trying to reach every man’s house in the ward. “I am not really retiring from sports in politics. I want to expand sports in ward 47. I have a dream to have an auditorium,” he said.

Will you give any surprises in the worldwide propaganda that always gives surprises? With a smile, Vishwaroop replied, “Vishwaroop is where the surprises are. Any former cricketer can come to the campaign.” His reply jokingly, “How is Ravi Shastri actually?”

Since the announcement of Vishwarup’s name as a candidate, various CAB officials have greeted him on the phone. Asked if he had received any greetings from the Vishwaroop board president known as the anti-Sourav, the Trinamool candidate’s candid reply was, “Who doesn’t like to receive greetings from Sourav Ganguly. The common man wants everyone from Sourav to work for the people.” With almost 100 percent success as a sports administrator, Bishwarup is sure that he will reach the little red house for the first time in Manasan Raydan from Ward No. 47.