Candidate for the pre-election to become a MLA! The only exception in the Trinamool list is Dulal Das – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: MLAs will not be given tickets in the pre-poll (TMC Candidate List). Dulal Das, however, remained an exception in the list of party candidates. The Maheshtala MLA is still on the party’s grassroots candidate list (West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022).

However, Chapdani MLA Arindam Gunin, who is on the list of candidates, has stepped down. The name of Champdani MLA was also in the list of grassroots candidates of Vaidyabati municipality. According to sources, one of the top leaders of the party, in the end, he withdrew following the instructions of the party. As a result, sources said that Dulal Ghosh is going to stay as an exception.

Last Friday, the Trinamool Congress announced the list of candidates for the party The party’s secretary general Perth Chatterjee said there would be no MLA candidate. Virtually one person, one term policy was applicable in this case. It was also informed that many members of the same family should not be candidates. However, in many places there are names of more than one member of the same family in the candidate list.

Dulal Babu has been associated with Maheshtala municipality for a long time. After the death of his wife Kasturi Das, he emerged victorious as MLA of Maheshtala. Ratna Chatterjee, daughter of Dulal Das, is also a councilor of Calcutta Municipality. At the same time, he is also a MLA. As a result, both father and daughter are exceptional.

On the other hand, in Hooghly district, there have been twin candidates from one family in multiple municipalities. Outgoing mayor of Uttarpara-Kotrang municipality Dilip Yadav is fighting from 12 wards. His wife has become a candidate from 16 wards. The outgoing mayor of Rishra municipality Vijay Sagar Mishra is fighting from ward no. His brother Sukhsagar Mishra is fighting from ward no.

On the other hand, outgoing mayor of Champadani municipality Suresh Mishra and his wife Sharmistha Mishra both got tickets. Uttam Kundu, the outgoing mayor of Tarakeswar municipality, and his wife Kuheli Kundu both got tickets. However, Govinda Dasgupta, brother of former state minister and MLA Tapan Dasgupta, did not get tickets. He was a councilor of Hooghly-Chuchura municipality.

