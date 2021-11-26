Candidate list today, how many seats can the Left give up for Congress? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress may today announce the list of candidates for the Left Front Candidate List for KMC elections 2021. Like the Trinamool, the Left also made a list of candidates The Left Front is also going to announce the list of candidates today

The Left Congress Alliance has not officially split, despite the Assembly elections being disrupted. Even in the pre-poll, there was curiosity as to whether the Left-Congress alliance would fight. But in the current situation, even if there is no formal alliance, the Left may leave a few seats for the Congress. According to sources, the Left Front will not field candidates in 16 of the 144 wards in Kolkata The Left leadership has taken this decision to facilitate the Congress

So far, insiders say the Left Front is running for re-election to several of its former councilors, both current and former. Madhuchanda Dev may be re-nominated from Ward No. 92, Dipu Das may be re-nominated from Ward No.6. Surjit Sengupta can be the candidate for the 91st seat and the incumbent councilor Choyan Bhattacharya is the possible candidate for the 111th ward.

Provincial Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also made it clear that they have no formal alliance with the Left at the state level. However, at the local level, the district leadership has been given the freedom to negotiate with the Left As a result, there could be an alliance between the two parties through discussions at the local level The provincial Congress leadership is scheduled to meet again on the same day to discuss the list of candidates and preparations for the Kolkata by-elections.

On the other hand, the BJP has also started campaigning for the list of candidates The BJP may also announce the list of candidates within three days