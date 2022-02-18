Car Racket: App Cab Company Rent Your Car … What Happened After That? Extremely deceived Bengali film actress and her husband

Kolkata: Bengali movie actress Mausumi Sanyal Dasgupta and her husband Arijit Kumar Sanyal have been cheated in a fancy way. They have lodged complaints at Banshdroni Police Station and Lalbazar Cyber ​​Crime Cell. The shocking incident took place in Banshdroni police station area. An online cab company has been accused of selling cars without informing Arijit by renting a car through an online app. (Bengali film actress allegedly duped by an app cab organization)

The actress and her husband alleged that they rented a car on February 11 at the app cab company. Booking was from 12 noon to 6 pm. But time passed and the car did not return. According to the app cab company, the actress has to pay 60 hours rent. He complained that the car did not return even though it was 10 pm on the 12th. On the 13th, suddenly four strangers came to the house. They want car papers and documents from the actress.

Actress Mausumi claims that the strangers informed her that the actress’ husband Arijit Sanyal had sold the car. So they came to get the car paper. The actress and her husband were shocked to hear. Because they don’t know that the car has been sold without their knowledge. According to the seasonal person, a man named Mohit Dadlani of Kharadha agreed to buy a car for 3 lakh 60 thousand rupees. Mohit Naki also gave 2 lakh rupees to the fraudsters. The remaining Rs. Allegedly, Mohit Babu came to Jadavpur accordingly.

Complaint, but the phone number that was given can not be contacted. After waiting for a long time, the fraudsters did not come to Jadavpur. Then Mohit came to the house of the actress. Mousumi also alleged that the fraudsters made fake Aadhaar cards with the picture of the cheater with the Aadhaar card details of the actress’ husband. After that, the actress lodged a verbal complaint with the Banshdroni police station on the 13th against the person named Mohit. On the 14th, the husband of the actress lodged a written complaint with the Banshdroni police station. He complained to the cyber crime cell in Lalbazar through e-mail.

The actress lodged a written complaint against the app cab company. The actress finally got the car back with the help of the police. The swindlers, through a lawyer, gave the bait to Kharadar Mohit Babu to return Rs 2 lakh. The money was to be returned on 14 February.

But the allegation is that Mohit did not get the money even after the specified day. He said, “Lawyers don’t care, fraudsters don’t care. Now I have fallen in the middle. I have been cheated. ”Although the actress and her husband got the car back, Mohit Dadlani, a resident of Kharadha, has not yet got the money back. He has made a general diary at Kharada police station. But still elusive cheaters.

Mohit Babu’s claim that the fraudsters told him that their relatives were hospitalized. So 2 lakh rupees is needed quickly. So they are selling cars. Allegedly, the fraudsters sold the car without the knowledge of the actress by cheating Mohit Babu Dadlani on one side and actress Mausumi Sanyal on the other side. The actress claims that there is a big car theft ring behind this. He wants to warn everyone not to fall prey to such scams even if he gets his car back.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: February 18, 2022, 20:43 IST

Tags: App Cab Organization, Car Racket