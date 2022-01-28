case number high but positivity rate is high – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased in the last 24 hours. Although the number of deaths due to coronavirus has decreased, it has been above 30 for the last one week and there is concern in the state. However, the coronavirus infection rate in the West Bengal Coronavirus Update is slightly lower. The highest corona infection rate among the states is in Kalimpong district (17.6%), followed by Darjeeling district (17.6%) and Jalpaiguri (18.90%).

In the last 24 hours, 3705 people have been infected in the state. However, the death toll from corona (Covid 19) is slightly lower. In the last 24 hours, 34 people have died in the state. However, the health department is relieved that the corona infection rate has increased slightly to 6.15%. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona tests in the state has increased to 71,63 from the previous day. The number of Corona exams has increased by more than 20,000 in one go since yesterday. Of those who have been tested for corona in the last 24 hours, 3605 have tested positive for corona (Covid 19). That is why the corona infection rate in the state has come down to 6.15%. The number of active patients in the state has come down from 9,998 to 45,629 in one fell swoop.

With the exception of a long time, the number of corona cases in all the districts in the state was below five hundred. In the last 24 hours, 461 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 6 have died. In North 24 Parganas, 438 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours and 9 people have died due to corona. In the last 24 hours, 116 people have been infected in Howrah. In the last 24 hours, 264 people have been infected with corona in South 24 Parganas. In the last 24 hours, 162 people have been infected with corona and 1 has died due to corona in Hughli district.

West Bengal Coronavirus Update

Bankura and Birbhum districts in South Bengal have made the health department think. In Bankura district, 156 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours. In Birbhum district, 210 people were infected with corona and 1 died due to corona. In the last 24 hours, 109 people have been infected with corona in Nadia district and two have died. In West Midnapore district, the number of corona cases has increased to 126 and 2 people have died.

For the past few days, North Bengal has been a source of headaches for doctors from the health department. Concerns were raised, especially in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Malda a few days ago, when the number of coronavirus attacks increased dramatically. In the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Darjeeling has risen to 335, with one death. In Malda district, 18 people have been infected with corona on this day. In Jalpaiguri district, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 225 in the last 24 hours, but 2 deaths have been reported. In North Dinajpur district, 84 people have been infected with corona. On the other hand, the number of infected people has increased to 71 in South Dinajpur district. In the last 24 hours, 153 people have been infected with corona in Kochbihar district.

Even in Alipurduar district, which at one time had the lowest incidence of corona in the state, in the last 24 hours, 100 people have been infected with corona and 1 has died. The lowest number of corona cases in the state was in Purulia district where 44 people were infected but 1 died.

ABHIJIT CHANDA

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: January 28, 2022, 23:18 IST

