CBI-ED Mukul Roy should be arrested in Sarada-Narad case, explosive tweet Kunal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Party leader Kunal Ghosh-Mukul Roy opened his mouth against Trinamool leader and Krishnanagar MLA Mukul Roy. Kunal made a tweet on Friday at quarter to six. He wrote that CBI and ED should arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy and arrest him in Sarada and Narad cases (Kunal Ghosh-Mukul Roy). I have already sent a letter to the investigating agency for joint interrogation. He was an influential weaver. He has used various party platforms for his personal protection. Mukul should not be found without a verdict.

State politics is in full swing all day on Friday for various self-contradictory remarks by leaders and ministers from various quarters of the Trinamool Congress. Shuvendu Adhikari’s appeal against Mukul Roy, who came to the grassroots after winning the assembly seat on behalf of the BJP, was heard on Friday.

CBI & ED should arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy in Saradha and Narada case. I have already sent them letter praying joint interrogation with him. He is an influential conspirator. He has used different parties only for his personal protection. Mukul Roy should not be spared. – Kunal Ghosh (unKunalGhoshAgain) February 11, 2022

On Friday, the chairman dismissed the petition alleging defection. As a result, Mukul is not going to be the MLA for the time being, he is still the MLA. The chairman said in today’s hearing that there was not enough evidence to take action against Mukul.

But the fact that Kunal Ghosh suddenly opened his mouth against Mukul seems to be significant enough in the political arena. On Friday, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim gave a strong message that the quarrel between the parties has come to light. Kunal’s message will give enough speed in it, it does not have to be explained anew.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 11, 2022, 18:21 IST

Tags: Kunal Ghosh, Mukul roy