CBI files FIR in post-poll violence case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This is the first time that the CBI has registered an FIR alleging attempted rape in the wake of post-poll violence in the state. According to CBI sources, Murshidabad’s Nabgram police station has not filed a serious complaint or case of attempted rape for so long (Post Poll Violence in Bengal). The role of the police in this FIR of CBI is being questioned.

According to CBI sources, the incident took place on May 9 in Nabgram police station area of ​​Murshidabad. How did the incident come to the fore? According to CBI sources, a woman alleged gang rape in Navgram of Murshidabad. The incident was reported to the police. Following the High Court order, the CBI took over the investigation of the post-poll violence in the state. When they went to investigate, they found out that there was another young woman with the victim during the gang rape. He was also allegedly raped. But it is noteworthy that Nabgram police station has not filed any case on the charge of attempted rape

The CBI then registered an FIR on the basis of the allegations of harassment. According to CBI sources, the secret statement of the victim will be taken. Questions are being raised about the role of police. Why weren’t FIRs filed for serious allegations of attempted rape based on allegations of harassment? Informed quarters have raised questions about the role of police.

The CBI has taken up the probe into post-poll violence, murder, violence against women (rape, indecency, attempted rape) in the state as directed by the High Court. The CBI has so far registered a total of 45 FIRs in connection with the post-poll violence. So far, a total of seven chargesheets have been filed in the state in connection with the post-poll violence, according to CBI sources. On the other hand, the CBI has arrested one accused in the murder of Mithun Bagdi at Kankartala in Birbhum in the post-poll violence. All in all, it can be said that the CBI officials are again active in the post-poll violence in the state.