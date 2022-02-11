CBI: Five new FIRs of CBI, post-poll violence is on the rise

#Kolkata: The CBI has registered a new FIR against Trinamool leader Sheikh Sufian in connection with the post-poll violence in the state. Earlier, there was no name in the FIR against Sheikh Sufian in the murder case of a BJP worker in Nandigram (CBI). However, his name came up in the CBI investigation. In that case, he approached the Supreme Court. He was granted bail there. But this time, Sheikh Sufian (CBI) has been named in the FIR as the main accused in the attempted rape and molestation of a housewife in Nandigram.

Allegedly, Sheikh Supian and his gang raided the house of a housewife in Nandigram after the results of the May 3 polls were declared. At that time the housewife was matching clothes. The assailants entered the house and carried out violence. He then allegedly used obscene language against the housewife and tried to rape and humiliate the housewife. Attempts were made to rape her in front of boys and girls. Although the police approached the incident, no solution was found. The housewife then lodged a complaint with the CBI.

In addition, in the aftermath of post-poll violence in the state, a woman was allegedly gang-raped on May 2 in Basanti, South 24 Parganas. Even in that incident, violence broke out inside the house. The woman was then gang-raped. She threatened to kill her husband and children if she told police. The CBI also registered an FIR in that incident. On the other hand, the CBI has registered an FIR in three separate murder cases. According to CBI sources, BJP activist Sushil Dhara was killed in Keshpur in West Midnapore. Miscreants attack The incident took place on August 19, when the miscreants attacked Sushil Babu and beat him with bamboo. He died on 22 August. Although the Keshpur police station had lodged a complaint in the murder case, it did not take any action against the accused, the complainant said. The CBI registered an FIR in that incident.

On the other hand, Pradeep Sarkar was killed on July 26. His wife complained that on July 26, she learned that her husband had been taken to hospital. He alleged that the miscreants killed Pradeep Sarkar and then fled leaving his body near Doarpara village. The villagers brought the body to the hospital. The CBI also registered an FIR in that incident.

On the other hand, the CBI is investigating another murder case in Nandigram. Where the miscreants blocked the way and attacked and killed the person. The CBI made an FIR in that incident. In other words, the CBI made a total of 5 new FIRs in the post-poll violence. Among them are three murder cases, one mass rape case and one attempted rape case against Sheikh Sufian

Arpita Hazra

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 11, 2022, 13:36 IST

Tags: CBI