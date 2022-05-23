#Kolkata: Once again, the CBI summoned Anubrat Mandal. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already interrogated the influential leader of Birbhum in the cattle smuggling case. And then after a long few months Anubrat returned to Birbhum. On his return, the CBI issued a notice to him.

The CBI has again summoned Anubrat Mandal in connection with the murder of a BJP worker in the post-poll violence. BJP activist Gaurab Sarkar was assassinated after the results of the May 2 polls in Birbhum’s Ilambazar. The CBI gave notice for the fourth time in that incident. Despite earlier notices in the case, he avoided appearing. It remains to be seen whether he will show up at the CGO complex on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Anubrat Mandal has been summoned to the Nizam’s Palace on Friday, May 26 for the cattle smuggling case. According to CBI sources, the CBI issued a notice to Anubrat Mandal in the aftermath of post-poll violence. He was summoned to the CGO complex on Tuesday. Anubrat has been summoned in connection with the beating to death of BJP activist Gaurab Sarkar at Ilambazar in Birbhum. Gaurab Sarkar was beaten to death after the election results came out on May 2, 2021. The CBI gave the fourth notice in that incident.

An FIR was lodged against 24 people at Ilambazar police station. The family alleges that the miscreants raided the house after the results of the May 2 polls came out. When Gaurab Sarkar and his brother protested, the miscreants beat them severely. Gaurab Sarkar died in that incident. Although Anubrat was not named in the FIR, the CBI sent notices to Anubrat three times after the High Court took over the investigation. However, the CBI alleged that he avoided appearing due to physical illness. He then approached the High Court.

He then returned home after a few days at SSKM Hospital Anubrat Mandal. According to CBI sources, the reason for summoning Anubrat was whether there was any collusion with the arrested accused. Beaten to death on whose instructions? What caused the murder? CBI officials want to inquire into these matters. On the other hand, the CBI has also summoned the Nizam Palace on Friday for cattle smuggling. Enamul Haque, the main accused in the cattle smuggling case, told the CBI that the reason for summoning Anubrat was that he was buying and selling cattle at Mallikbazar in Birbhum. Cows were smuggled across Birbhum to multiple places. The CBI wants to interrogate the details.

