CBI in Bogtui Case: The investigation is in full swing from Saturday.

#Bugtui: Within 24 hours of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit, the Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the Rampurhat Bogtui case. A division bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court passed the order on Friday The guidelines state that from now on, the state government seat will not conduct any further investigation. CBI (CBI Probe in Bogtui Case) will investigate under the supervision of the High Court A division bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj passed the order. And after this instruction, the CBI’s West Bengal officers sat in a meeting with the senior officers of Delhi.

According to CBI sources, the team investigating the Bogtui case is being formed with high-ranking officers. The CBI has already emailed the Birbhum district police superintendent. It requested that all documents, including a copy of the FIR, be withheld from the investigation so far. According to CBI sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to launch a full-fledged probe into the Bogtui case from Saturday.

In this situation, the ruling party Trinamool has given a message to the CBI to cooperate in the investigation. Although the ruling party claims that the CBI has taken responsibility for many investigations in the past, its justice has not been found yet. The ruling party will protest if the same happens in Bogtui case. State Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “I don’t know what the CBI will do differently. The SIT took the investigation a long way. The court had earlier called the CBI a ‘parrot’. When the court says, what else can I say about this. “



Incidentally, the High Court directed the CBI to go to Bogtui village as soon as possible. The apex court also directed the CBI to submit a status report by April 8 after a preliminary inquiry. However, Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava said that the Central Intelligence Agency would continue its probe under the auspices of the High Court to maintain the impartiality of the probe. Earlier in the Rampurhat case, the Calcutta High Court had directed the Central Forensic Experts to collect samples. Besides, the entire village has been instructed to be covered with CCTV cameras.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 25, 2022, 15:12 IST

Tags: CBI, Rampurhat Violence