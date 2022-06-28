CBI is biased, Trinamool Congress delegation is going to Raj Bhavan today – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Trinamool Congress delegation is going to Raj Bhavan today. After meeting the governor, they are going to file a complaint against the CBI bias. Yesterday, Monday, the Trinamool Congress took to the streets on this issue. Today, the Trinamool delegation will also meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. They demanded that the accused in the chit fund case that took refuge in the BJP should be arrested.

The delegation includes Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh, Firoza Bibi, Tapas Roy, Saini Ghosh, Shashi Panja, Arjun Singh and Biswajit Dev. They will go to Raj Bhavan at 11:30 am today.

Read more-Marriage line will tell you how your married life will be; How do you see? Find out

Trinamool state secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged, “The accused in the chit fund case have joined the BJP to avoid arrest. The Central Investigation Agency is biased in their arrest. ” In addition to stepping up pressure on the CBI over the allegations, the Trinamool is meeting the governor. The Trinamool Congress marched in three parts of the state on Monday. Trinamool students and youth organizations staged a protest in front of the CTO complex at the CBI office in Salt Lake yesterday at 3pm. Leaders like MLA Babul Supriya, Kunal Ghosh, Saini Ghosh and Trinankur Bhattacharya were in the lead.

Demonstrations and street corners were also held at Kanthi and Haldia in East Midnapore. Minister Manas Bhuiyan, MLA Shiuli Saha and Rajiv Bandyopadhyay led the protest in Haldia. On the other hand, Minister Akhil Giri was in Kanthi. But only protest processions, not street corners. With this demand, 7 representatives of Trinamool are approaching the Governor at Raj Bhavan at 11:30 am on Tuesday. Minister Bratya Basu will lead. Apart from this, Kunal Ghosh, Babul Supriya, Arjun Singh Saini Ghosh, Firoza Bibi and others are in this team.

Read more– Recruitment corruption pending, end of investigation, board will be free from corruption: Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay

Informed sources say that the BJP leaders approached the governor verbally. This time, the Trinamool is approaching Jagdeep Dhankhar to demand the arrest of the accused who joined the BJP. However, the BJP is not willing to address the issue. State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “They are afraid of the BJP. That is why he is doing all this. ” However, the grassroots is not willing to pay attention to this sarcasm. Raj Bhavan tweeted about the arrival of the Trinamool delegation. However, it was mentioned that no issue was reported.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: June 28, 2022, 07:56 IST

Tags: AITMC, CBI