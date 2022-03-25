“CBI is not neutral, BJP is party!” Trinamool raises questions without opposition – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised a number of questions without opposing the CBI’s probe into the Rampurhat Violence. The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to remove the seat on the same day in the Bogtui village incident. Trinamool question, why is there a need for CBI investigation even if the state government has taken all measures? The ruling party has also claimed that the CBI is not neutral

At the same time, there will be a counter-movement if the grassroots warns, the CBI probe seeks to cover up a larger conspiracy or seeks political revenge.

Trinamool’s written statement said, “The state government has taken all measures Steps have also been taken for compensation The Chief Minister has done everything Police have arrested 21 people 6 has taken action against those concerned An investigation is underway. ” Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said sarcastically, “BJP’s two brothers, ED and CBI. The CBI is not neutral, they are for the BJP.

At the same time, the ruling party has claimed, “On the one hand, it has improved.” After that no one can blame the Chief Minister or the state government Let the CBI see, we will cooperate. ‘

Besides, the Trinamool has been reminded that the CBI has not been able to complete the investigation of many cases including the theft of Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel Prize, murder of Tapsi Malik in Singur and genocide in Nandigram. The ruling party also questioned why a CBI probe was not ordered into the Delhi riots, Hathras, Unnao and Lakhimpur Kheri incidents. Trinamool has demanded real justice and proper investigation

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 25, 2022, 14:53 IST

