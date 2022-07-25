CBI | Nandigram: Arrest warrant issued against 3 Trinamool leaders, this time CBI! Loud noise

#Nandigram: CBI has issued an arrest warrant against the three Trinamool leaders of Nandigram in the uproar over Partha Chattopadhyay’s arrest! Haldia court issued arrest warrant against three Trinamool leaders Abu Taher, Sheikh Khushnabi and Sheikh Amanulla of Nandigram in view of the CBI case.

Three Trinamool leaders from Nandigram were called to the CPT guest house, temporary headquarters of the CBI in Haldia today. Nandigram Panchayat Samiti Vice President Abu Taher, Nandigram Panchayat Samiti Land Officer, Sheikh Khushnabi and local Trinamool leader Sheikh Amanullah were summoned by the CBI.

The CBI has already arrested 12 Trinamool leaders from Nandigram in the post-poll violence case. All of them have been in jail for almost a year. It is known that Abu Taher was sent a notice by the CBI in that case.

Incidentally, Trinamool was accused of attacking several places in Nandigram, the day after the announcement of the 2021 assembly election results, i.e. last May 3. At that time, Debbrata Maiti was seriously injured in Chillogram area of ​​Nandigram. After this, Devabratra died on May 13 last year while undergoing treatment at a Kolkata hospital. The investigation of that incident went to the hands of the CBI. Nine Trinamool leaders including Taher were summoned in that incident. Then several Trinamool leaders were arrested.

