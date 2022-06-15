CBI News: Case pressure, at least 10 officers are coming to Kolkata CBI office

#Kolkata: One recruitment case after another. Several FIRs in the last few months. At the same time, cases like cattle and coal smuggling are also being investigated. The pressure is mounting on the anti-corruption wing of the CBI in Kolkata. Just as the Joint Director was replaced to speed up the investigation, so too are the officers coming in a few days. Those who have been transferred to Kolkata are only the work of the anti-corruption branch of Kolkata.

According to sources, it has been decided to send one DIG, two DSPs and three additional police super rank officers. Who will soon be joining the work at the Calcutta office. In addition, four new inspectors will be brought in the anti-corruption branch. An official at the CBI’s Delhi headquarters said the number of officers in the Kolkata ACB has been low for a long time. Although no major case has been registered in the last few years after the Narad case, the investigation of major corruption like cattle smuggling and coal smuggling has been started for the last two years. Whose net is far-reaching. Officers have to go to the district level to investigate. Along with this, in the last two months, investigation has been started by making one FIR after another regarding recruitment corruption. So to meet the shortage of officers, several officers are being transferred to Kolkata.

IPS N Benugopal, a 1995 Himachal cadre, has already taken over as Joint Director in the Anti-Corruption Branch. Who came to the CBI on deputation last month. And Pankaj Srivastava was removed from the anti-corruption branch and given the responsibility of the Economic Offenses Wing-4. Pankaj Srivastava will look into cases related to illegal investments or chit funds that are mainly going on across the state. Also, since he has the responsibility of an office in Delhi, he has not been able to concentrate on the full-fledged anti-corruption unit. According to an official, the Joint Director for Anti-Corruption Branch has been sent to keep a close watch on the rate at which the cases in the Anti-Corruption Branch have increased.

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: June 15, 2022, 09:51 IST

