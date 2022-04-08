CBI probe into Vadu Sheikh’s murder, time bound – Kolkata High Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time, the Calcutta High Court also handed over the investigation of the murder of Trinamool deputy chief Vadu Sheikh in Bogtui village to the CBI. So far, the CBI has been investigating only the incident of fire in Bogtui village on the instructions of the High Court But the High Court thinks that the two incidents are related to each other That is why a division bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava directed the CBI to probe into the murder of Vadu Sheikh. So far, the state police has been investigating the murder

The division bench of the chief justice also directed the CBI to submit a report on the progress of the two investigations into the Bogtui murder and Vadu Sheikh murder to the court by May 2.

Yesterday, the CBI submitted a status report to the Calcutta High Court investigating the Bogtui fire incident. The court was then informed by the CBI that they would also investigate the murder of Vadu Sheikh only if the court gave directions.

Later in the day, the court also ordered a CBI probe into the murder of Vadu Sheikh The division bench of the chief justice, while passing judgment, said that the murder of Vadu Sheikh was linked to the murder of Bogtui. Therefore, CBI investigation is required in both the cases

On the night of March 21, Trinamool deputy chief Vadu Sheikh was first killed in a mischievous attack near Bogtui village. After that, several houses in Bogtui village were set on fire In that incident 9 people died

