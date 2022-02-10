CBI: Relief on Wednesday, Sufian of Nandigram in danger again on Thursday! Serious case of CBI

#Kolkata: Nandigram Trinamool leader Sheikh Sufian was granted anticipatory bail on Wednesday in a post-poll violence case. The Supreme Court granted him bail. But the next day, the grassroots leader of Nandigram was in danger again. The CBI has filed another case against Sheikh Sufian. The CBI had earlier filed a case against him for killing a BJP worker in the aftermath of post-poll violence. Despite getting interim bail in the case, the CBI filed a case against Sheikh Sufian and 18 other grassroots activists in another post-poll case.

It is learned that the allegation of rape was made on May 3 at Tarachandbar in Nandigram. Following the investigation, the CBI filed a case against Sheikh Sufian and 18 other grassroots activists. Sheikh Sufian told News18Bangla by telephone that he was involved in this false case for political purposes. Political rumors have started again in Nandigram after the CBI filed a new case.

Read more: When will the children’s school open? What Mamata Banerjee said with hope …

Earlier, Sufian had approached the Calcutta High Court to avoid arrest in the murder case. But there was no relief. He then approached the Supreme Court. The apex court granted his bail plea. The apex court had stayed the verdict in the anticipatory bail case of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Sufian.

Read more: OTP sold for 10-15 rupees! Be very careful, the new fraud in Calcutta!

However, in the end, the apex court granted bail to Sufian. On May 3, the day after the results of the Assembly polls were announced, BJP activist Debabrata Maiti was allegedly beaten to death. Sheikh Sufian’s name has come up more than once in the investigation, according to CBI sources. Earlier, a bench of Supreme Court Justice L Nageshwar Rao and Justice BR Gawai had given interim protection to the arrest of Trinamool leader Sheikh Sufian. As a result, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will not be able to arrest Sheikh Sufian right now. The Calcutta High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Sheikh Sufian, an election agent of Trinamool leader and Nandigram candidate Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram violence case. However, the Supreme Court has given him relief. But that relief did not last long. Within 24 hours, Sheikh Sufian’s name came up in the rape case.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 10, 2022, 17:06 IST

Tags: CBI, Post Poll Violence