CBI: Sudden CBI search in Kolkata city! The source is hidden in Assam, because you will be shocked to hear

#Kolkata: Multiple CBI raids in Kolkata simultaneously. Allegations of fraud in allocating national road expansion and renovation work in Dispur, Assam. On the basis of that allegation, the Central Investigation Agency conducted raids in various places in Calcutta. The raid was carried out on the house of a businessman named Soumitra Dey at 13D, Fordice Lane in Muchipara police station area.

It may be mentioned that tender was called for the work of expansion and renovation of national road in Dispur. Bribery scandal has come to the fore to get his quote. Directly involved in this scandal are the accountants and junior accountants of the Dispur Regional Office of the National Highway Authority of India. Those who have taken bribes to cater to a private company in Haryana have arranged for the facilities that are needed. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three officials, including the two officers of the National Roads Authority and the executive director of a private company. Not only that, the case is already being investigated in Bangalore, Gurugram, Shillong and Patna in Haryana.

Read more: Mamata’s meeting in Delhi today is probably not up, TRS! However, most of the opposition parties remain

According to CBI sources, a search of the house of the executive director of the private company turned up around Tk 2.33 crore. According to CBI sources, Soumitra Dey, a businessman from Kolkata, has joined the private company. It is learned that the electrical goods trader had supplied electrical goods on the Assam National Highway through that company. So how to communicate with the company? How much money has been transacted? Investigators want to know.

Read more: Brother who appeared at Bhorebala police station after killing his sleeping grandfather by pressing a pillow! Excitement in the bamboo basin

That is why the CBI raided Soumitra Dey’s house on this day. There have also been allegations of fraudulently extracting bank documents and submitting them illegally. The names of several people have also come up in it. All in all, the campaign was going on in Kolkata along with different parts of the country in the case of tender fraud.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: June 15, 2022, 12:59 IST

Tags: CBI, Kolkata News