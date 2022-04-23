April 23, 2022

CBI summons Anubrat to return home from hospital – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: As soon as he was released from the hospital, the CBI summoned Anubrat Mandal again He has been asked to report to the CBI office at Nizam’s Palace in Kolkata by 5.30 pm today.

The Trinamool leader was released from SSKM Hospital on Friday after being admitted for 16 days After that, the Central Investigation Agency sent a notice to him again

Read more: Afraid to get into the CT scan machine, when will Anubrat Mandal get discharge from the hospital?

The CBI has summoned Anubrat Mandal more than once in the cattle smuggling case He was also summoned by the CBI on April 8 But the district president of Trinamool Birbhum did not go to Nizam’s Palace Anubrat was admitted to SSKM Hospital on the same day due to illness The Trinamool leader had informed the CBI about his illness in a letter On behalf of the hospital, however, Anubrat Mandal was asked to rest Once again, there has been speculation as to whether Anubrat will appear at the CBI office.

According to hospital sources, there are two blockages in the coronary artery of Anubrat Mandal. At the moment, Anubrat is in his own flat in Chinar Park near New Town

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Anubrata Mondal, CBI



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Summons to Anubrat Mandal at CGO Complex on Sunday – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Kolkata Tram Survive Will Resume Soon kolkata

2 hours ago admin

Kolkata News || The deadline is Sunday! Bus stand moving from Babughat premises?

7 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Summons to Anubrat Mandal at CGO Complex on Sunday – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Kolkata Tram Survive Will Resume Soon kolkata

2 hours ago admin

CBI summons Anubrat to return home from hospital – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Kolkata News || The deadline is Sunday! Bus stand moving from Babughat premises?

7 hours ago admin

The car was parked in front of the MP’s house. Haridebpur Chanchalya – News18 Bangla

7 hours ago admin