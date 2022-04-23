CBI summons Anubrat to return home from hospital – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: As soon as he was released from the hospital, the CBI summoned Anubrat Mandal again He has been asked to report to the CBI office at Nizam’s Palace in Kolkata by 5.30 pm today.

The Trinamool leader was released from SSKM Hospital on Friday after being admitted for 16 days After that, the Central Investigation Agency sent a notice to him again

The CBI has summoned Anubrat Mandal more than once in the cattle smuggling case He was also summoned by the CBI on April 8 But the district president of Trinamool Birbhum did not go to Nizam’s Palace Anubrat was admitted to SSKM Hospital on the same day due to illness The Trinamool leader had informed the CBI about his illness in a letter On behalf of the hospital, however, Anubrat Mandal was asked to rest Once again, there has been speculation as to whether Anubrat will appear at the CBI office.

According to hospital sources, there are two blockages in the coronary artery of Anubrat Mandal. At the moment, Anubrat is in his own flat in Chinar Park near New Town

