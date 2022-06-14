CBI summons Canuck East MLA Trinamool MLA Saukat Mollah in coal smuggling case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Second notice to Trinamool MLA Shawkat Mollah in Canning East in coal smuggling case. According to party sources, Shawkat Mollah will appear on Wednesday on the basis of CBI summons. He is scheduled to arrive at the Nizam’s Palace on Wednesday. He will appear at 11:30 in the morning, according to party sources.

On June 9, the CBI issued a second notice to former Canning MLA Shawkat Mollah in the coal smuggling case. He was summoned to Nizam’s Palace on Wednesday, June 15. This is the second time he has been summoned. Earlier, the CBI had given a notice to Shawkat Mollah, but he wrote and mailed that he had not come to be busy with administrative work.

Read more – Warning of heavy rain until Saturday! Which part will float in the low pressure axis of Bihar-North Bengal-Sikkim

According to CBI sources, coal could be transported from Asansol to various places including South 24 Parganas, Canning Itavata. As a result, the CBI will look into whether he knew the news of Shawkat’s assembly constituency. Does he know anything about illegal financial transactions? Where is the coal in the brick field, what was the use? CBI officials will interrogate. According to CBI sources, he has been asked to bring PAN card, voter card, Aadhaar card and all bank documents. If he is associated with any company, then he has been asked to bring it, according to CBI sources. Shawkat Mollah did not appear at the Nizam’s Palace on the first notice. He could not attend as there was a pre-arranged administrative meeting. This time he will appear on the second notice, party sources said.

Read more: Adhir Chowdhury is stepping down as the President of the Provincial Congress? The speculation started in the ‘new policy’ of the party

On Tuesday, a marathon interrogation was held at Rujira Bandyopadhyay’s house and on the other hand, Shawkat Mollah was summoned again. Although grassroots demands, these are being done to satisfy political interests.

ARPITA HAZRA

Published by:Uddalak B First published: June 14, 2022, 18:35 IST

Tags: CBI