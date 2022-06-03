cbi summons mla of labhpur in post poll violence case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The CBI has been trying to encircle Anubrat Mandal from various angles. Just as the CBI is recording the statements of close relatives in the cattle smuggling case, the CBI is also keeping an eye on his relatives in the post-poll unrest case. Lavpur MLA Abhijit Sinha alias Rana was summoned to the CBI’s Durgapur camp office on Saturday.

There have been allegations of post-poll unrest in various districts since the announcement of the results of the 2021 Assembly elections. The BJP has alleged that its workers have been killed in various places. Again many were homeless for long days. Note that at that time a BJP worker was killed in Ilambazar. The CBI questioned Anubrat Mandal on Thursday in the context of that case. Not only that, the Central Investigation Agency has also interrogated several close associates, drivers and bodyguards of the Birbhum Trinamool district president. The CBI has also recorded the statement of Burdwan South MLA Khokon Das. This time the MLA of Lavpur has been summoned. Will Abhijit Sinha show up now or will he send a lawyer and ask for time?

However, in this case, Anubrat was interrogated for several hours on Thursday. According to CBI sources, while investigating the post-Birbhum unrest case, investigators found several CDR leaders, activists and influential CDRs, including Anubrat Mandal. They want to check the phone details record. Anubrat has also been directly questioned about his phone call. It is reported that a call was also made from his phone to verify. In the same way, if Abhijit Sinha appears on Saturday, the investigators will talk about his phone call. The statement will be recorded. Because, according to a CBI official, phone call details are very important in this case. Because on the day of the incident, or before and after the incident, who talked to whom is important enough.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: June 03, 2022, 22:07 IST

