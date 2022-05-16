#Kolkata: The CBI has summoned MLA Paresh Pal on Wednesday in connection with the post-poll violence. According to CBI sources, Abhijit Sarkar was allegedly beaten to death in Kankurgachhi on May 2, 2021 after the results of the polls were released. The CBI was given the task of investigating the incident on the direction of the High Court. But Abhijit’s grandfather Biswajit Sarkar repeatedly complained that there was a big head behind the murder. Biswajit alleged that the incident took place on the instructions of the MLA.

A few days ago, he protested in front of the CGO complex. This time the CBI is active. Notice has been sent to Paresh Pal. He was summoned next Wednesday, according to CBI sources. According to CBI sources, did the MLA have any contact with those who were arrested for the murder of Abhijit Sarkar? Any instructions? Did the MLA know any of the accused? The CBI summoned MLA Paresh Pal to find out if there was any link.

Biswajit Sarkar, grandfather of the deceased, said, “Paresh Pal is involved in the murder of my brother Abhijit Sarkar. I have repeatedly said that someone has killed and someone has ordered them to be killed. I sat in the dharna hoping for the revelation. Let the CBI find out those involved in my brother’s murder. “

Trinamool leader Shantanu Sen said, “If a crime is committed in West Bengal, the state government identifies it in the investigation and punishes it without looking at the political color. The BJP uses the Central Agency against grassroots leaders, ministers, legislators, and this is no exception. “

Counter-BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said 56 BJP workers were killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal. Of these, 26 FIRs were not taken by the police. So the CBI is investigating under the direction of the High Court. The family has allegations against Paresh Pal. The CBI is therefore investigating the whole matter.

