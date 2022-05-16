#Kolkata: CBI summons Trinamool MLA Paresh Pal in Abhijit Sarkar’s unnatural death case is political revenge, said Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh. According to him, it is unfortunate if someone sits in a dharna in a case rather than the CBI and if the CBI takes action in it. Any death is tragic. But politics has nothing to do with the untimely death of Abhijit Sarkar.

Kunal Ghosh’s addition, why the CBI is not taking action in the case of the state’s opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, despite being named in the FIR? Raising this question, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Then I also wonder why Shuvendu Adhikari is not being arrested.” Or why he is not being summoned? With this demand in mind, I will take up the matter with the Central Agency. Why doesn’t the CBI take action if BJP leaders or anyone else accuses anyone, then why is the CBI playing a silent role in the case of Shuvendu Adhikari? Kunal Ghosh also raised this question.

Paresh Pal has nothing to do with the death of Kunal Ghosh Beleghata BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar at the press conference. Yet he was summoned. This incident proves that the Central Investigation Agency is working in Delhi. Abhijeet Sarkar, a BJP activist from Beleghata, was allegedly beaten to death on May 3, 2021, the day the results of the Assembly elections were announced. The matter was taken up to the Calcutta High Court The CBI is also probing the murder of Abhijit Sarkar along with various cases of post-poll unrest as directed by the Calcutta High Court. Paresh Pal has been summoned to the CGO complex in Salt Lake next Wednesday. Meanwhile, the CBI has sent a summons to Paresh Pal for questioning in the interest of investigation.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 16, 2022, 18:58 IST

