

#Kolkata: This time Trinamool MLA Paresh Pal was summoned by CBI Paresh Pal has been summoned next Wednesday in connection with the post-poll violence A Trinamool MLA from Beleghata has been summoned in connection with the beating to death of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar.

The CBI has also launched an investigation into allegations of beating to death of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar in Beleghata along with various incidents of post-poll violence. Biswajit Sarkar, the grandfather of the deceased, has repeatedly accused Paresh Pal of being involved in the incident A few days ago, he also sat in a dharna outside the CBI office after making this allegation

Paresh Pal was called to the CGO complex in Salt Lake on Wednesday The CBI wants to know whether Paresh Pal has any connection with those who allegedly beat and killed Abhijit Sarkar.

Abhijeet Sarkar, a BJP activist from Beleghata, was allegedly beaten to death on May 3, 2021, the day the results of the Assembly elections were announced. The matter was taken up to the Calcutta High Court The CBI is also probing the murder of Abhijit Sarkar along with various cases of post-poll violence as directed by the Calcutta High Court. However, no response has been received from Paresh Pal regarding the CBI summons