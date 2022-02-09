CBI summons Trinamool MP Dev for cattle smuggling
CBI summons Trinamool MP and actor Dev (Dev) in cattle smuggling case He was summoned to Nizam’s Palace on February 15
According to CBI sources, the name of Deb, a Trinamool MP from Ghatal, has come up in the investigation into the cattle smuggling case. That is why he has been summoned However, no response has been received from the Trinamool Congress or the CBI regarding the move.
Details coming …
