CBI takes stern action against Binoy Mishra, accused in cattle and coal smuggling case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The CBI is planning to take stern action against Binoy Mishra, who is accused of smuggling coal and cattle. Investigators are in contact with all Interpol. Earlier, Binoy’s brother Bikash Mishra was arrested by the CBI. CBI desperate to reach the court this time!

According to CBI sources, Binoy Mishra, who is accused of smuggling cattle and coal, has acquired the citizenship of Vanuatu in the South Pacific. As a result, the CBI is eager to take strict action against him. Recently, the CBI officials are going to start the process of confiscating the property of Binoy Mishra. Asansol CBI Special Court announces return of Binoy Mishra. The CBI issued notices in various newspapers announcing Binoy’s return. According to court sources, Binoy Mishra has been given one last chance to appear in court by June 20. Binoy Mishra, a former youth grassroots leader, was earlier convicted of cattle smuggling. This time, the Asansol CBI special court has also issued a warrant against him in the coal smuggling case.

Read more– Even today the forecast of Kalbaishakhi, how long will the storm and rain continue?

Interpol has also been warned. As a result, informed sources believe that this is a special strategy of the CBI to increase the pressure on Binoy Mishra. Earlier, Binoy’s brother Bikash Mishra was arrested by the CBI in a coal case. But even after the arrest, Bikash did not face any CBI interrogation as he had been in the hospital for a long time. He was finally produced in court again. The CBI then arrested Bikash in a cattle smuggling case. The CBI brought Nizam to the palace and interrogated him. Earlier, bKash was arrested by the ED. The source of the incident can be traced by interrogating Binoy in cattle and coal smuggling.

Arpita Hazra

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 03, 2022, 10:22 IST

Tags: Coal Scam