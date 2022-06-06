CBI: There is a lot of fuss about Hanskhali incident, what will be in the second status report of CBI?

#Kolkata: The CBI will submit the second status report in the Hanskhali juvenile gang rape case to the High Court on Monday. However, it is completely verbal. According to CBI sources, more than 20 witnesses have already testified in this second status report. The report states that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSR) has paid Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the minor’s family. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. A total of eight people including Samarendra Gowali and Braj Gowali have been arrested in this incident. Earlier, the CBI had submitted a status report on May 2 in the Hanskhali case. The CBI applied for more than a week to submit the second status report in writing.

According to CBI sources, the first status report in the Hanskhali case mentioned the arrest of eight people. Incidentally, a minor was gang-raped in Hanskhali in April this year. Allegedly, a minor was gang-raped in Hanskhali after being invited to a friend’s birthday party. Complaints, against Braj Gowali and his gang. Then the minor came out according to some opinion. A few people reached the house from the road. Allegedly, the minor was threatened not to be taken to the hospital. The minor died at night.

The family alleges that the Brajer team hurriedly pressured the family of the deceased to burn the body. The district police arrested Braj Gowali and Prabhakar Poddar in that incident. The CBI then took over the investigation on the direction of the High Court. In that incident, the CBI arrested Ranjit Mallick in a gang rape case.

The CBI then arrested Brajra Baba, Trinamool leader Samarendra Gowali and several others on charges of raping and threatening the family. A total of eight people were arrested in the incident. DIG CID Akhilesh Kumar Singh and Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay visited the spot. Statements of the victim’s family were recorded. Statements from nearby residents were recorded. The first status report in Hanskhali was given by CBI on May 2. This time, the CBI officials will submit the second status report in written form next Monday.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 06, 2022, 12:44 IST

