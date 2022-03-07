CBI: This time CBI interrogated CISF jawans! Yellow in the eye

#Kolkata: This time, the CBI interrogated some CISF jawans at Haldia Dock in the Tolabaji case. These CISF jawans were in charge of security. According to CBI sources, the CISF jawans were interrogated to find out if they knew anything about the incident. How many trucks enter Beirut in a day? How long has this been going on? The CBI interrogated the CISF jawans on various questions.

So far, the CBI has not received the documents of the case despite giving two notices to Haldia OC. So this time the CBI can take more drastic steps. Why are you slow to provide information documents in Haldia Tolabaji case? CBI wants to know. CBI team goes to court on Monday. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, who is also the main accused in the Haldia Tolabaji case, disappeared in front of the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The CBI had on Friday registered an FIR in the Haldia Dock coal syndicate extortion case following a High Court order. The case started with the syndicate picking up and dropping off the coal truck at Haldia Dock. Complainant Sheikh Mubarak Ali of Haldia Police Station alleged that in 2016, Haldia Dock Complex illegally charged 100 rupees from each truck for loading and unloading coal in the coal truck. About two and a half years after the incident, he lodged a complaint with the Haldia police station on July 12 last year against Sheikh Mubarak Ali.



The CBI claims that the main complainant, Sheikh Mubarak Ali, “disappeared”. Mobile is currently off. The police records show the main accused Shyamal Adak, and his assistant accused Rajiv Pal. The accused Rajiv Pal then filed a case in the High Court. He alleged that the police were harassing them in this case. Doubts were expressed on his behalf about the proper investigation. The High Court then looked into the case of the police and there are gaps in several places in the investigation case. The CBI registered an FIR on Friday. The CBI team reached Haldia on Friday night.

Allegedly, the investigating officer claimed that the accused were threatening witnesses. But the court did not find anything like that in the witness record. The High Court then directed the CBI to investigate the allegations against the police for not conducting a proper investigation. This time the CBI is active in that incident. However, CBI sources said that the CBI may take strict action if the documents are not matched yet.

