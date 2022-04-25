cbi to hold meeting to discuss the issue of tmc leader anubrata mondal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: High level meeting of CBI on Anubrat Mandal. The meeting is basically about what will be the next step of CBI. The CBI has summoned the Birbhum district Trinamool president for questioning in the two cases of cattle smuggling and post-poll violence. According to CBI sources, the question list in two cases has been finalized. But he could not attend due to physical illness. It is learned that the medical team of CBI will monitor the physical condition and movements of the victim. Now let’s see how the Central Investigation Agency wants to proceed with Anubrat.

Anubrat Mandal was summoned in connection with the murder of Gaurab Sarkar of Birbhum in a post-poll violence case on Sunday. The Birbhum district Trinamool president did not come even though he was summoned to the CGO complex around 2.30 pm on Sunday. In an email to the CBI, Anubrat Mandal said that he was not following the doctor’s advice due to his physical illness. According to CBI sources, he avoided appearing in the incident three times. After that, strict action may be taken by the CBI.

The CBI on Saturday issued a notice to Anubrat Mandal in the post-poll violence case. Anubrat was summoned in connection with the beating and murder of BJP activist Gaurab Sarkar at Ilambazar in Birbhum. On May 2, Gaurab Sarkar was beaten to death. In that incident, the CBI gave the third notice to Anubrat. An FIR was lodged against 24 people at Ilambazar police station. Although Anubrat was not named in the FIR, notices were sent to Anubrat twice after the CBI took over the investigation. However, the CBI alleged that he avoided appearing due to physical illness. He then approached the High Court. But after all the shields were lifted, Anubrat Mandal returned to his home in Newtown’s Chinar Park from SSKM Hospital on Friday night. Then the CBI became active again.

On the other hand, the sixth notice has been given to Anubrat Mandal in the case of cattle smuggling. He did not appear despite being given five notices earlier. He was summoned to Nizam’s Palace at 5.30 pm on Saturday. But he did not come. He informed the CBI by mail that his body was bad so he could not come. Heart blockage was found. The result is a four-week rest consultation with physicians. So he will not be able to attend physically. His lawyer came to the Nizam’s Palace around 7 pm and handed over a copy of the letter to the CBI SP.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: April 25, 2022, 13:08 IST

