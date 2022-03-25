March 25, 2022

CBI to probe Rampurhat case, orders Kolkata High Court – News18 Bangla

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the Rampurhat case. On this day, the division bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court gave this order The guidelines state that from now on, state government seats will not be able to conduct any investigation The CBI will investigate under the supervision of the High Court Details coming …

