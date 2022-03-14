CBI’s notice again in the case of cattle smuggling, who was called this time! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: CBI issues notice to Deb’s co-producer Pintu Mandal He was again summoned to Nizam’s Palace on Monday. But again he avoided appearing. He took time to go to CBI. He said he could not come on Monday. Earlier, the CBI searched his flats in Mumbai and Kolkata. The CBI searched a total of three flats. Sealed the flat in Kolkata. Earlier, he was given two notices by the CBI.

It is alleged that Enamul Haque, the main accused in cattle smuggling, had invested crores of rupees in Bengali cinema. So the CBI wants to interrogate him. According to CBI sources, the CBI had issued a notice to actor and MP Dev on February 15 in connection with the case. Dev appeared accordingly. Dev’s co-producer Pintu Mandal was then summoned. According to the CBI, he had invested crores of rupees in a Bengali movie starring Dev in 2016, taking crores of rupees from Enamul Haque, the main accused in the case.

How to get acquainted with Enamul? Why did he take crores of rupees from someone involved in cattle smuggling? How many days of identity? Whose identity? Is the money of cattle smuggling going in a detour in Bengali cinema? CBI officials want to know about these.

On the other hand, the CBI has summoned Anubrat Mandal on Tuesday, March 15 at Nizam Palace as per the fourth notice. Anubrat Mandal’s lawyer approached the division bench on Monday challenging the single bench’s verdict. Seek permission to sue. A speedy hearing was requested as well. The Chief Justice has given permission to file the case. Hearing soon.

On March 8, the CBI sent him a notice for the fourth time in a cattle smuggling case. A notice was sent to appear at the Nizam’s Palace on March 15 at 11 am. Anubrat appealed to the single bench for protection. Last Friday, the High Court rejected Anubratar’s application.

