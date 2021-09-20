Celebrate Durga Puja Regally Savoring The Pujo Special Menu At Oudh 1590

The most awaited time of the year for all Bengalis is also a paradisiac experience for all gourmands as Durga Puja has emerged to become synonymous with ‘a gastronomical joyride’. Durga Puja defines the epitome of celebration for the people of Bengal, encompassing a spirit of optimism, strength, devotion and gratitude. This spirit of festivity looms large over the air of the city of joy and no festival can ever be complete without a gastronomical celebration involving a variety of satiating dishes.

Picking up the baton to uphold as well as magnify the Durga Puja frolic and festivity, India’s first period dining restaurant, Oudh 1590, has come forth with its Durga Puja Special Menu. The menu boasts of a wide range of delicacies involving both non vegetarian as well as vegetarian options. Paneer Sugandhi Kabab, Subz Makhkhan Masala and Paneer Qorma are some of the most desired vegetarian dishes, while Chicken Qalmi Kabab, Mutton Galawati Kabab, Awadhi Sugandhi Mahi, Raan Biriyani, Awadhi Handi Biriyani, Murg Irani and Nehri Khaas are some of the most indulged non-vegetarian dishes, among others.

The Durga Puja special menu which is sure to add a feel of royalty to your Puja celebration shall be available across all outlets of Oudh 1590 (Jessore Road, Salt Lake, Southern Avenue, Deshapriya Park, Naktala and Madhyamgram) from 10th October, 2021 (Panchami) to 15th October, 2021 (Dashami). The average cost for two for a meal is Rs 1000/- plus taxes.