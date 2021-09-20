Celebrate Durga Puja With A Sizzling Menu At Chapter 2

Bengalis are largely famous all over the world for their eternal love for food and enthusiasm to exploring and experimenting with different varieties of food. Durga Puja, the most awaited festival of the city of joy therefore stands deficit and imperfect without a hearty feasting! The beauty of the festival lies in various delicacies from all over the world being relished to complement a joyous celebration, uniting people from various backgrounds. The clear autumn skies, the freshness of new clothes, the devotion in the morning prayers offered and the glee of uniting with loved ones adds to a spirit of vivacity, which calls for exploration of various cuisines that leads to a gastronomical joyride.

The classic continental cuisine which has been passed over to Indians by virtue of their early association with the Europeans has been a lingering favourite among the masses, particularly in the city of joy, Kolkata. Park Street was celebrated for its continental delicacies coupled with live music, and Chapter 2 aims to recreate the old world nostalgia of park street bringing the best of continental cuisine and live music under one roof, right in the southern heart of Kolkata.

To add the warmth of nostalgia and reminisce the bygone days while celebrating the spirit of festivity and look forward to better days, Chapter 2 has a wide variety of continental delicacies to offer to the gourmands. Additionally, with the recent introduction of sizzlers, like Vegetable Sizzler, Grilled Chicken Sizzler, Classic Lamb Steak Sizzler, Grilled Beef Sizzler, Mix Grilled Sizzler & Sea Food Sizzler. Chapter 2 is bound to sizzle your taste buds bountifully along with the Chef’s choicest picks namely Prawn On Toast, Beckti Florentine and Beckti Lemon Grilled. Additionally, other savory continental delicacies such as Cream of Chicken Soup, Mushroom Cocktail, English Fish Fingers, Prawn Newburg, Egg Benedict, Spaghetti with Meat balls, Juicy Spare Pork Ribs, Chicken Stroganoff, Chicken Paprika, Lamb Chops, Lamb Goulash, Meat Lasagne, Cheese Cake, Baked Alaska and Caramel Custard, among others is surely to take the gourmands on a nostalgia ridden gastronomical journey, down the memory lane.

Chapter 2 is located at P-377, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Sarani, Kolkata – 700029 (Keyatala Road, diagonally opposite Nazrul Manch) in Southern Avenue from 12:30 pm 10.30pm The pocket pinch for two people without alcohol would be around Rs 1200/- plus taxes while Rs 1500/- plus taxes with alcohol.