Center coordinators welcome initiative of biometrics in attendance of students in government vocational training – News18 Bangla

Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata- The coordinators of various schools welcomed the initiative of introducing biometric system on behalf of Vocational Training Department. According to them, if this system is introduced in other areas including attendance, on the one hand, the wastage of government money will be stopped, along with getting proper education, the path of employment will be smooth for the students.

Tulsi Kumar Pradhan, head teacher of a high school in Kolkata and coordinator of a vocational training center, said, “Many times we see that even if the trainers come to the school at a certain time, the students do not meet. As a result, the purpose of the government is not fulfilled. Therefore, if the biometric system is introduced, the students will benefit in the end.

In many places there are students again, but the instructors are absent. Until now, due to the lack of strictness in obtaining a certificate after training, many people used to get a certificate or certificate without taking regular classes in the two-year vocational course. From now on monitoring will be done through biometric system to see if students have minimum attendance rate of 60 percent in the training center or not. If there is only then the certificate will be given at the end of the two year course. or not

Read more– The train has no stops, the fare has increased, the Trinamool workers of Purulia have problems on the way from Purulia to Kolkata.

Officials associated with various training centers and trainers say, “If the biometric system is introduced in attendance, the tendency of students to come to the training center will increase. The objective of the government will also be successful.” Regarding the free vocational course of the state government. There are students. But, everything is practically in pen and book. Class attendance is almost non-existent. As a result, the money allocated by the state per student is going to a kind of water. So this time biometric is being introduced to ensure the attendance of students.

Read more– All-night gatherings, last-minute preparations ramped up across Calcutta

Vocational education. Technical Education Department Vocational Training. The state government conducts the course free of cost. Many people find employment through this course. But, it appears, the students are all in the notebook. The classroom is virtually empty. As a result, millions of government money is going down the drain. Therefore, the technical education department is increasing the surveillance on the attendance of students in vocational training centers. According to sources, the biometric system is going to be launched soon to monitor not only the students but also everyone associated with the vocational training center.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 20, 2022, 09:48 IST

Tags: West Bengal Govt