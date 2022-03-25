Center is not giving money for projects for mothers of Bengal, serious allegations of Finance Minister – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is again vocal about the deprivation of the Center towards the state. Standing in the assembly, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that the state was deprived of the center. He complained that only due to the renaming of the project, money was not available in the ‘Mother of Bengal Project’.

The state alleges that about 8-9 lakh mothers have been deprived of Rs 900 crore in the last two years. State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya made the allegation while presenting the health budget in the current session of the state assembly.

According to the state health department, the state government has announced to give a total of Tk 5,000 to the ‘Bangla Maternal Project’ in three steps for the first time if a woman has a child. If you have your own bank account with Aadhaar card of the pregnant woman, you should get a total of 5 thousand rupees in three installments.

To take advantage of this project, one has to register with the local health center while pregnant. A few weeks after the registration of the name, the first installment of Rs 1,000 was paid. The second installment of Rs 2,000 is given to the new mothers 14 weeks after the birth of the child. New mothers get Rs 2,000 in the last installment 6 months after giving birth.

It is mandatory to have only Aadhaar card and bank account in mother’s name. The state government has launched this project so that there is no financial crisis in feeding new mothers.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya told the assembly session that the Center had named the project ‘Prime Minister Matrubandana’ in imitation of Gujarat, but the name was changed to ‘Bangla Matri Prakalp’ in Bengal.

Chandrima Bhattacharya has complained that the state is suffering from this situation due to political reasons. Expressing anger against the central government, Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Where is the problem instead of renaming this project? We did not change the name of the Chief Minister. So why are Bengali mothers being deprived? This is actually the deepest political conspiracy. If the lungs or the brain do not develop from the birth of a child, then the talent will decrease. That is why the central government is conspiring to kill the talent of Bengal. ”

The state has lodged several complaints against the Center before. The state alleges in various cases their projects are not funded. The BJP, however, says the state is taking over the Centre’s project in its own name.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 25, 2022, 08:18 IST

Tags: Chandrima Bhattacharya